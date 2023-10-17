Biden’s campaign to open account on Trump’s social network — Fox News

NEW YORK, October 17. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s campaign plans to open an account on former US President Donald Trump’s social network Truth Social, Fox News reported.

Biden’s campaign officials said their first post could appear on the social media platform later on Monday, the report said. They said the purpose of the account will be "injecting our message" into GOP coverage and combat "mis and disinformation" about Biden.

"There’s very little ‘truth’ happening on TruthSocial, but at least now it’ll be a little fun," a senior Biden campaign aide told Fox News.