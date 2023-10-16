Arab countries who friended Israel made mistake — Iranian Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, October 16. /TASS/. Arab countries that joined the Abraham Accords and normalized relations with Israel have made a mistake, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, speaking at a press conference in Tehran.

"We have stated many times that normalizing relations with the Zionist regime does not contribute to stability and security in the region. <...> Obviously, those countries that saw normalization of relations as a way to prevent the Zionist regime from committing crimes against Palestine were mistaken," he said.

In September 2020, in Washington DC, the Israeli side signed documents mediated by the US to normalize relations with the UAE and Bahrain. The trilateral deal was called the Abraham Accords. Subsequently, Sudan and Morocco announced the normalization of relations with the Jewish state. Before making peace with the UAE and Bahrain, Israel had diplomatic relations only with Egypt and Jordan among Arab countries.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.