Israel describes Hamas removal from power as one of main goals of Gaza operation

TEL AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. The Israeli authorities have approved a list of the goals of their operation in the Gaza Strip, the Kan radio station reports.

According to the media outlet, the list was approved by the Israeli emergency government formed last week.

The list of four goals particularly includes the removal of the radical movement Hamas from power in Gaza, as well as the need to eliminate the threat of terrorism coming from Gaza, resolve the issue of hostages captured by Hamas and protect Israel’s border and the country’s citizens.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. More than 2,900 Palestinians have been killed and about 10,900 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll stands at about 1,500 and nearly 4,000 people have been wounded.