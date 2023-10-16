Japan provides additional info to Russia on releasing water from Fukushima

TOKYO, October 16. /TASS/. Japan has provided additional information on the release of water from its crippled Fukushima 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean to Russia in response to a request by the Russian veterinary watchdog, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

"Since the online dialogue held on October 10 in response to the press release issued by the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance dated September 26, the following additional information has been provided to the Russian side by October 15," the Japanese ministry said in a press release. "Japan will continue to provide explanations based on scientific evidence to Russia in a highly transparent manner and in good faith, while undergoing the review by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency - TASS)," the ministry added.