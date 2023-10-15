Polish opposition receives enough votes to form a coalition — exit poll

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Poland’s three opposition associations received enough votes during the parliamentary elections to united and challenge the ruling party for the right to form a government, says the exit poll, published by the Polish TV.

The largest party, the ‘Civic Coalition,’ led by former Prime Minister and head of European Council Donald Tusk, received 31.6% of votes (163 mandates), the centrist "The Third Way" received 13% of votes (30 mandates) and "The Left" received 8.6% (12 mandates). Combined, this would allow the coalition to occupy 248 seats in the 460-seat parliament.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s conservative "Law and Justice Party," which has been ruling in Poland for eight years already, receives 36.8% of votes (200 mandates). Its potential coalition partner, the nationalist euro-sceptic "Confederation" party receives 6.2% or 12 mandates.