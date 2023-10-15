US begins sending significant part of aid to Israel — Blinken

CAIRO, October 15. /TASS/. The US authorities are already sending a significant part of security aid to Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Cairo, according to Al Jazeera.

"I’ve spent time with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu to go through the needs that Israel may have to make sure it can effectively defend itself. And you have already seen a lot of that assistance moving forward. And that’s a conversation that will continue," the Secretary of State said.

He noted that the US seeks to make its support for Israel clear, to prevent the conflict from spreading, to ensure the release of hostages, including US citizens, and to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.