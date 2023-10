TEL AVIV, October 15. /TASS/. The Israeli forces intend to carry out a ‘powerful and deadly’ war in the Gaza Strip within its operation against the HAMAS in the Palestinian enclave, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"It will be a powerful war, it will be a deadly war, it will be a precise war, and it will be a war that will change the situation forever," the minister said, according to The Times of Israel.