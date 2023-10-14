Israeli army reports two missile launches from Syria

TEL AVIV, October 14. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recorded two missile launches from Syria, both of them landed in unpopulated areas, so no air defenses were used to intercept them, the IDF press service reported.

Earlier, the military said that sirens had sounded in Avnei Eitan in the southern Golan Heights, near the border with Syria.

"Regarding the report about the sirens, <…> two missiles were launched from Syria towards Israeli territory, but they fell in the open terrain. No interceptors were used in conformity with the procedure," the statement said.