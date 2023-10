CAIRO, October 14. /TASS/. The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades (IQB, the military wing of Hamas) said that they launched another missile attack at Israel’s capital Tel Aviv, the group wrote on its Telegram channel.

"Supporters of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades have fired missiles at Tel Aviv," it said, adding that the radicals attacked Tel Aviv "in response to the crimes committed by the occupational forces [of Israel] against the civilian population [of the Gaza Strip].".