Chinese, US top diplomats discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict

BEIJING, October 14. /TASS/. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the phone, focusing on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and emphasizing the risk of the situation getting out of control, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Clashes between Palestine and Israel are becoming increasingly intense, the conflict risks spiraling out of control," Wang Yi said, cited on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website.

The Chinese top diplomat emphasized that Beijing objects to any actions that could harm civilians.

The Chinese foreign minister indicated that the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be based on the principle of "two states for two peoples." He emphasized the necessity of forming an independent State of Palestine and ensuring its peaceful co-existence with Israel.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 2,200 Palestinians have been killed and about 9,000 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.