Palestine to help evacuate Russians from Gaza via Egypt – ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Palestine will help evacuate Russians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt, from where they can fly to Moscow, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"I have just spoken with the Russian side, with the Foreign Ministry. They will do everything possible for the Russians, and we are helping. I spoke with our embassy in Egypt, the problem is being solved. We are helping the Russian side to get out, not everyone, but at least those who want to, from Gaza to Egypt, and then from Egypt to Moscow," the diplomat said.

The ambassador did not specify what conditions might be involved. "There is no way to get out of Gaza by plane. There are two options: from the Egyptian side or from the Israeli side," he added, referring to the possibility of evacuation by air.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria.

According to the latest official data, more than 1,900 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 7,700 others have suffered wounds. In Israel, over 1,500 people have lost their lives and roughly 4,000 have been wounded in clashes, including on the West Bank of the Jordan River.