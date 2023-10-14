Hamas says it launched rocket attack on Tel Aviv

CAIRO, October 14. /TASS/. The Hamas military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said that it had launched a rocket attack on Tel Aviv.

"The rocket attack was carried out on Tel Aviv in response to [orders] to displace Palestinians [from northern Gaza] and attack civilians in the [Gaza] Strip," the group said in a statement.

In addition, the militants said that they had launched a rocket attack on Ashkelon and shelled from mortars the border kibbutz Nirim.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria.

According to the latest official data, more than 1,900 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 7,700 others have suffered wounds. In Israel, over 1,500 people have lost their lives and roughly 4,000 have been wounded in clashes, including on the West Bank of the Jordan River.