Egypt prepares Rafah border crossing to receive wounded from Gaza

CAIRO, October 14. /TASS/. Preparations are underway at the Rafah crossing on the border between Egypt and the Palestinian enclave to receive the wounded from the Gaza Strip, the Sada El Balad news outlet reported.

According to its information, the checkpoint is being prepared for the transfer of the seriously wounded to Egypt. The news outlet said that this was achieved "after efforts to open a safe passage for emergencies." It also added that the US and Swedish embassies have notified their citizens in the Gaza Strip to go to the Rafah border crossing in order to evacuate them from the enclave.