CAIRO, October 14. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 2,215, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, adding that more than 8,714 people were injured.

According to it, "2,215 people were killed in the Gaza Strip, 8,714 were injured." It added that another 54 Palestinians were killed and more than 1,100 wounded in clashes in the West Bank.