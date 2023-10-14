Hamas fires rockets towards Israeli town of Sderot

CAIRO, October 14. /TASS/. The Palestinian radical movement Hamas says it has launched another batch of rockets in the direction of the town of Sderot, located on the territory of Israel near the Gaza Strip.

"A batch of rockets was fired at Sderot," Al Jazeera TV quoted the Hamas military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, as saying. There is no information about the results of another shelling of radicals in the zone adjacent to the Palestinian enclave.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria.

According to the latest official data, more than 1,900 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 7,700 others have suffered wounds. In Israel, over 1,500 people have lost their lives and roughly 4,000 have been wounded in clashes, including on the West Bank of the Jordan River.