Palestine capable of providing humanitarian assistance to people for two more days — envoy

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Palestine will be able to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians for two more days, Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

According to him, there are neither enough doctors nor hospital beds. "We are in a situation where we will be able to provide some services to civilians for only two more days," he added. This is why Palestine is calling on the global community to step in and help, the ambassador stressed.

World Health Organization (WHO) Spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said earlier at a briefing that the healthcare system in Gaza was "at a breaking point."

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. Over 1,900 Palestinians have been killed and about 7,700 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll stands at about 1,500 and nearly 4,000 people have been wounded.