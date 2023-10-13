Turkey continues interaction with Russia on grain supplies to Africa — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, October 13. /TASS/. Turkey continues communications with Russia on supplies of one million metric tons of grain to Africa, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the closing ceremony of the Turkey - Africa business forum.

"We held negotiations and continue interacting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for deliveries of one million metric tons of grain to Africa at the first stage," Erdogan said.

The grain deal was not renewed, despite Turkey’s efforts, and it adversely affected provision of agricultural products to poor African countries in particular, the Turkish President said. "Regrettably, despite all our sincere efforts, our African brothers cannot receive grain due to old colonial habits of rich countries. We attach great importance to their supplies to African countries," Erdogan added.

Presidents of Russia and Turkey discussed on September 4 the issue of organizing deliveries of one million metric tons of grain at a preferential price to Turkey for further shipments to African countries.