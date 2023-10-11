HAMAS says it released woman with two children — TV

CAIRO, October 12. /TASS/. The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group HAMAS, has said that it released a female settler with two children who were taken hostage by radicals during their operation in Israel near the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.
Russia files statement to ICAO Council over West's air traffic rules violations
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the defendants in the case were 37 countries, including the United States, Canada, Britain and all members of the European Union
Advising Palestinians to leave for Egypt not conducive to peace — Putin
Israel’s Defense Forces explained later that the IDF had not urged Gaza residents to leave for Egypt, but designated certain areas that were to be vacated
Hainan's Sanya kicks off Golden Week of tourism — media
According to the Sanya Daily newspaper, tourists were offered an updated diverse recreation program
Venezuelan leader slams West for ignoring how Kiev-bound weapons turn up on black market
"A reign of absolute corruption has begun in Ukraine, where the trafficking of weapons of all kinds has been going on since Zelensky [took office as president]," Nicolas Maduro stressed
Military to report to Putin on CSTO drills on October 12 — Kremlin aide
The active phase of the Indestructible Brotherhood 2023 joint drills is being held at the Edelweiss Proving Ground in the Kyrgyz Republic
Middle East conflict to expand beyond Israeli ground operation — ex-top Austrian diplomat
"The conflict spans beyond the two territories, while the location of Israeli borders is also a big question," Karin Kneissl said
Ukraine uses grain storage facilities to hide weapons — Russia’s envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya emphasized that Russia did not hit civilian targets
Russia’s annual inflation accelerates to 6% in September
According to Rosstat, in monthly terms consumer prices increased by 0.87%
Defense contractor delivers 2nd batch of Su-34 frontline bombers to Russian troops
"The enterprise is honoring its commitments for the delivery of these aircraft under the defense procurement plan in full and on time," Vladimir Artyakov noted
Hamas military wing claims to have carried out strike on Ben Gurion Airport
The Israel Defense Forces said earlier that air raid sirens had gone off in Tel Aviv and the central part of Israel
Defense firm delivers new batch of T-90M, T-72B3M tanks to Russian troops
"I would like to highlight the work of the enterprise’s designers and engineers who continue improving the armor taking into account the experience of its combat employment," Denis Manturov stated
Second US aircraft carrier being relocated to Mediterranean — White House
White House NSC Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said the carriers "will first move through the Atlantic Ocean and into the Mediterranean Sea, where they will be ready if needed"
Lavrov arrives in Bishkek to participate in CIS Foreign Ministers Council
The meeting of ministers comes ahead of the CIS summit set to take place on October 13, also in the Kyrgyz capital
Mali interim president, Russian delegation discuss defense cooperation
They also discussed security situation in Sahel, the report said
Decision on Il-96-400M mass production to be made after plane’s trials — source
According to the source, the plane’s maiden flight is planned for late 2022
Putin believes Europe will continue to buy LNG from US, although Russian gas is cheaper
The president noted that LNG supplies from the Middle East had been increased, but nevertheless due to the high gas prices from the United States, the profitability of European enterprises was falling and competitiveness was declining
Russia can contribute to settlement of Palestinian-Israeli conflict — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that the work of the Middle East Quartet could be revived for this purpose
EU would prefer to starve and not buy Russian gas, if it were question of morality — Putin
The Russian leader doubted that the European countries’ statements, in particular, those about stopping Nord Streams and switching to fuel purchases from the United States, were related to some "moral choice"
Ukrainian army brings heavy equipment to Rabotino in Zaporozhye — Russian senator
Dmitry Rogozin added that the Ukrainian army had moved at least 40 armored vehicles, including tanks and armored personnel carriers, to the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region
Orlen announces acquisition of Polish section of Yamal pipeline with Gazprom’s share
"Acquisition of Gazprom shares by EuRoPol GAZ and Orlen’s control over the System of transit gas pipelines will be crucial for the interests of citizens and the security of our country," CEO of Orlen Daniel Obajtek said
HAMAS military group claims to have shelled Haifa
Earlier, HAMAS reported shelling southern Israeli cities Be’er Sheva and Ashdod
Russia always supported establishment of Palestinian state — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the Palestinian-Israeli issue has been accompanied and aggravated by "mediation activities" of a number of countries in recent years
Arkady Novikov: I’ll continue to be a Slave of the Lamp
The founder and owner of the Novikov Group in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Wrong time to discuss creation of two states, Israel's ambassador to Russia says
According to Alexander Ben Zvi, first it had to be decided what that state would look like and with whom Israel would negotiate
Zelensky regime turned into authoritarian dictatorship – Russia’s UN envoy
According to the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, official Kyiv interferes with the establishment of peace
Putin refers to Germany's rejection of Nord Stream gas as ‘economically foolish behavior’
This harms the economy of Germany itself, the Russian President believes
Europe abandons Russian gas and prices skyrocket — Putin
"Those who introduce these restrictions are faced with problems that they cannot yet solve," the President said
Press review: Putin meets with Iraqi PM and US seeks to bundle arms aid to Israel, Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 11th
Eurasian integration benefits all countries, including Kyrgyzstan — Putin
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP and its industrial production increased by 2.3 times and exports doubled over eight years, the Russian leader stressed
Russia’s upgraded T-80BV tank to feature capability of firing depleted uranium shells
The use of depleted uranium ammunition does not violate any international treaties, expert says
Five people injured in Moscow subway train collision, says Mayor Sobyanin
The Department of Transportation and Roadway Infrastructure Development of Moscow stated that the collision occurred after the engine driver manually switched off the automatic speed control system
Latest escalation in Middle East 'not war, but mass murder' — Erdogan
The Turkish leader denounced as wrong any actions against civilians
Presence of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh to be discussed with Azerbaijan — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov specified that the issue of redeploying the Russian peacekeeping contingent had not been discussed in a recent phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Palestine knows Russia stands behind Palestinian people — ambassador
Abdel Hafiz Nofal noted that situation in the Gaza Strip is tough
Global economy moving to multipolar model — Putin
According to the Russian poresident, the place, the role and the significance of each country is determined by how it perceives this deep and irreversible processes
Kremlin calls news on damaged gas pipeline between Finland, Estonia alarming
Dmitry Peskov added that dangerous precedents of terror attacks against critical infrastructure facilities on the Baltic Sea had already been set, meaning certain attacks against Nord Stream pipelines
Russian top diplomat to meet with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "there will be a detailed discussion of the recent events around the West Bank and the Gaza Strip"
By refusing energy resources from Russia, EU damages themselves — Putin
The president noted that since the world consumption of energy resources, including oil, remains unchanged, it is impossible to do without supplies from Russia
Yamal-Europe gas pipeline closed on Poland’s initiative — Putin
The head of state noted that the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline was a strong and high-capacity route
Gas hub in Turkey needs electronic platform for trading gas to Europe — Putin
Everyone in Europe who wants to acquire Russian resources is interested in this project, the Russian President noted
Equinor transfers stakes in joint ventures to Rosneft
The exit from the projects has been completed in accordance with Norwegian and EU sanctions legislation related to Russia, the company specified
Putin, Erdogan alarmed by catastrophic casualties of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
The sides expressed "deep concern about the ongoing escalation of violence, [and] the catastrophic growth of civilian casualties"
Houthi leader threatens to give ‘military response’ if US intervenes in Gaza conflict
The Houthi leader added that his movement was ready to coordinate its actions with other groups and join their operations in the conflict zone
Putin describes NATO as US foreign policy tool
Putin noted that many industrial enterprises in Europe, particularly in Germany, had decided to move to the US
Russia anticipates opening borders with North Korea — Russian MFA
Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgy Zinovyev said that the political will on both sides for this "certainly exists"
Belgium to deliver F-16 aircraft to Kiev regime by 2025 — defense minister
It is reported that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is visiting Brussels
Zelensky fears that West will pay less attention to Ukraine amid Middle East crisis
At the same time, he "hopes for continued US support"
Bringing US aircraft into the fray to cause numerous deaths in Gaza, Erdogan warns
The Turkish leader noted that the incident involving a Turkish drone, downed by US forces in Syria is not in the spirit of the allied relationship between the two countries
FACTBOX: Balticconnector gas pipeline
The Balticconnector pipeline connects the gas systems of Finland and Estonia
Russian forces destroy several crossings over Oskol River to contain Ukrainian troops
The destruction of the crossing points significantly complicated the Ukrainian army’s troop rotation and ammunition supply, Vitaly Ganchev said
Kazakhstan can supply 800 mln cubic meters of gas in transit to Uzbekistan — minister
The case in point is the supplies of about 2.8 bln cubic meters of gas at the initial stage, Almassadam Satkaliyev noted
Israeli troops use phosphorus bombs near Gaza capital — Palestinian foreign ministry
The ministry also posted a video, which reportedly shows the aftermath of the attack
Israel faces five-front war if conflict escalates — media
"This natural pressure would be further exacerbated if Israel invaded the Gaza Strip and tried to destroy Hamas, regardless of whether this is even possible," the researchers said
Egypt denies it told Israel about Hamas assault 10 days in advance
The Associated Press news agency reported earlier citing its own unnamed source that Egyptian intelligence services allegedly warned the Israeli authorities on several occasions about the threat of attacks from Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip areas
Russian gunners wipe out Ukrainian stronghold, mortar team in Krasny Liman area
According to the Defense Ministry, after fulfilling the objectives of striking the enemy targets, the artillery squads conducted a counter-fire maneuver and left the firing positions
Putin sings decree requiring certain Russian exporters to sell foreign currency
Press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov clarified that “the percentage of currency that will be subject to mandatory sale will be established by the Russian government”
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Russia’s Glonass-K satellite successfully launched into calculated orbit
The the Russian Defense Ministry’s information department pointed out that the launch and the operation were carried out as planned
Russia’s defense chief inspects production, repair of cargo aircraft in Ulyanovsk
According to the Defense Ministry, Sergey Shoigu also held a working meeting in which he pointed to "an almost manifold" increase in the workload of Russian military cargo aviation
Middle East conflict prone to spreading — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskovemphasized the importance for the sides to "show restraint"
Russia cannot be excluded from grain deal — Turkish leader
According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the deal made it possible to avoid a food crisis in the world
Ambassador to Russia refutes reports about Israel firing phosphorus bombs
Earlier, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that Israel is using phosphorus and cluster munitions in the Gaza Strip
West no longer believes Russia will collapse — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the West keeps pushing ahead on the beaten path without any analysis of the current events
Zelensky ‘starting to annoy’ everyone in US, Europe, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Ukrainian president feels this dissatisfaction and "is beginning to crack"
Number of Palestinians killed since beginning of escalation with Israel grows to 1,100
More than 5,300 people were injured
Russian kamikaze drone receives thermal imager for night sorties
The Gortenzia drone is a mass-produced UAV and can be employed to ferret out targets, drop cargoes and operate as a kamikaze vehicle, the design bureau specified
Russia can potentially help resolve Palestinian-Israeli conflict — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov has underlined that Russia maintains its positions as a country that has the potential to participate in the settlement processes
Putin notes importance of ensuring price stability for electricity and fuel
The President stressed that delivering fuel to local consumers should be a top priority for Russian energy companies
Meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kiev proves total flop, Russian diplomat says
As Maria Zakharova noted, the European diplomats were unable to agree on the next package of military aid to Ukraine for 2024, amounting to 5 bln euros
Russia demands US respect detained Russian national Poroshin’s rights — diplomat
Ivan Poroshin is being held at the Lower Buckeye Jail in Phoenix
Hamas attack signals failure of Israeli intelligence, senior Russian lawmaker says
According to Andrey Kartapolov, Israel was caught off guard as it had long relied complacently on its technological prowess, whereas the Palestinian militant group Hamas had clearly been closely analyzing recent military conflicts
Russia has almost found alternative to European gas market — Putin
Europe is not coping with the situation without Russian gas and is even short of physical volumes of this resource, the Russian President noted
IAEA experts observe no mines on rooftops of Unit 2 at Zaporozhye NPP
The IAEA will seek “wider access” for its experts to assess the situation at Zaporozhye NPP
Russia’s retaliatory nuclear strike to leave enemy with no chances of survival — Putin
The president recalled that Russia's military doctrine included two reasons for the possible use of nuclear weapons
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Gaza on Friday — TV
This was reported by a diplomatic source at the UN to Al Hadath TV channel
Moscow clarifying whether Russian nationals present among Hamas hostages in Gaza — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, "the necessary interaction is maintained in order to find out whether it is true or not, and what the future fate of these people is"
Kiev been pushed by West toward aggression against own population for 8 years — diplomat
According to Oleg Gavrilov, these actions are geared to form a source of threats to Moscow at the Russian borders
