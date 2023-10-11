Netanyahu announces establishment of emergency unity government including opposition

TEL AVIV, October 12. /TASS/. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that a national emergency government with opposition party leader Benny Gantz was formed in the country.

"Citizens of Israel, we have established a national emergency government tonight. The people of Israel are united, and tonight their leadership is also united. We have put aside all the differences, since our country’s future hangs in the balance. We will be working together for all the Israelis, for the State of Israel," he said in a televised address to the nation.

The prime minister emphasized that the Israeli authorities’ present priority is to defeat the radical Palestinian organization HAMAS, which attacked the country on October 7.