No noticeable progress on issues of resuming grain deal so far — source

ANKARA, October 11. /TASS/. There is no noticeable progress on the issue of resumption the Black Sea Initiative (grain deal) in its previous form so far, a source in Turkey’s political circles told TASS when commenting on the talks held by the UN delegation on October 9 and 10 in Moscow and Istanbul.

"There is no noticeable process that could be put into practice so far. The talks with the UN have been held on the issue in Russia and here. There are principle issues, there are Russia’s terms, there is a position of other parties to agreements. Turkey is doing everything possible here to find a compromise," he said.

Despite the difficult environment in the region, Ankara "is trying to keep the issue of grain agreements active and proceeds with the work," the source added.

On Tuesday, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar held consultations on the issues related to the Black Sea Grain Initiative with the UN delegation, Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Rebecca Greenspan and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths.

On the previous day UN representatives visited Moscow where they discussed the situation around the grain deal, as well as ways to provide access for Russian fertilizers and grain to global markets, with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.