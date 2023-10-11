Gas leak in Baltic Sea not to affect Finland’s energy system — Fingrid

STOCKHOLM, October 11. /TASS/. A gas leak in the Balticconnector will not affect the operation of Finland’s energy system, according to a statement by the Finnish state power grid company Fingrid.

The damage to the gas pipeline and the underwater communication cable between Finland and Estonia does not influence the company’s previous assessment, according to which there will be enough electric power in the country during the winter season, Ilta-Sanomat newspaper reported citing the statement.

The Finnish gas transportation system operator Gasgrid said earlier that the operation of the underwater gas pipeline Balticconnector between Finland and Estonia had been suspended due to a suspected leak. On October 8, 2023, Gasgrid Finland and the Estonian gas transmission system operator Elering noticed an unusual drop in pressure in the offshore gas pipeline between the two countries shortly before 2:00 a.m. (coincides with Moscow time). Based on those observations, it was suspected that the offshore pipeline between Finland and Estonia was leaking, the operator said.

The Finnish authorities said on October 10 that it was not ruled out that the damage to the gas pipeline revealed on October 9 could be the result of external activity. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.