Egypt to step up contact with all parties to ease regional tensions, says president

CAIRO, October 10. /TASS/. Cairo will step up efforts at all levels to end the current military confrontation between Israel and the Palestinians, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stated in an address to the nation.

According to him, "the current escalation of tensions is very dangerous and can have an impact on the entire region."

"Egypt is stepping up efforts at all levels in order to stop the military confrontation between Israel and the Palestinians, save the blood of the Palestinian people and protect civilians both on the Palestinian and the Israeli side," the Egyptian president said.