Issue of evacuating Russians from Palestinian territories being addressed — mission

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The issue of evacuating Russian citizens from Palestinian territories is under consideration, though it is too early to speak about some particular dates, a spokeswoman for the Russian mission to the Palestinian National Authority Aliya Zaripova told TASS.

"It is too early to speak about particular dates and routes," she said. "The issue of evacuation is being addressed," Zaripova noted.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. According to the latest official data, almost 800 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 4,000 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 900 people have lost their lives and about 2,600 have been wounded.

Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of readiness for war and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.