Israeli Navy strikes Hamas targets in Gaza Strip coastal area

TEL AVIV, October 9. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Navy is striking Hamas facilities located in the coastal zone of the Gaza Strip, according to the statement of the press service posted on its official Telegram channel.

"Israel Naval Forces are currently striking terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization on the coast of the Gaza Strip. Details to follow," the press service said.

Earlier on Monday, Jewish Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel's main goal is to destroy all facilities of the radical Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On the same day, the top Israeli defense chief announced the beginning of a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip. According to Energy Minister Israel Katz, electricity and fuel supplies were cut off on Sunday, and water supplies were cut off on Monday.

In addition, the sides continue to attack each other’s territory. According to the latest figures, the clashes and shelling have left nearly 700 Palestinians dead and about 4,000 wounded, and nearly 800 Israelis dead and more than 2,700 wounded.