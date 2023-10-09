Russia, LAS denounce violence against civilians — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia and the League of Arab States (LAS) have asserted that any violence, including the slaughter of civilians and taking women and children hostage in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, is inadmissible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with Secretary General of the League of Arab States (LAS) Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

"We confirmed our stance on the unacceptability of any violence, of harming or killing civilians, no matter which side they are on, of taking women and children hostage," the top Russian diplomat said.

Lavrov stressed that Moscow is deeply concerned about the deaths of the hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians as well as the large number of wounded civilians in both countries. "The League and the Russian Federation, simultaneously, practically in unison, urged to immediately cease any hostilities, any violence and switch to negotiations," the Russian foreign minister added.

Early on October 7, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. At the same time, groups of militants infiltrated Israel and entered into combat with the Israeli military. Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation Iron Swords in retaliation for the attack from the Palestinian exclave.

With this in mind, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists and declared a "special security situation" across the country.