Lukashenko discusses current issues and contact schedule with Putin over phone

MINSK, October 7. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, during which they addressed the most pressing issues and agenda for the near future, as well as the calendar of subsequent talks, BelTA news agency reported citing President of Belarus' press department.

According to the agency, Lukashenko intends to discuss in depth issues of Belarusian-Russian relations with Putin at the upcoming meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Bishkek on October 13.

During the meeting, Belarus's president also congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday.

Earlier, Lukashenko stated that he plans to meet with Putin during his next trip to the CIS summit in Bishkek in mid-October to discuss cooperative manufacture of aviation equipment and the development of a railway connection from Belarus to St. Petersburg.