European Parliament adopts resolution calling for sanctions on Azerbaijan

PARIS, October 5. /TASS/. The European Parliament has adopted a resolution highlighting the need to revise the European Union’s relations with Azerbaijan and introduce sanctions over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The European parliament calls for a comprehensive review of the EU’s relations with Azerbaijan, taking into account recent developments and the worsening human rights situation in the country," the document reads.

The legislators urged the European Commission "to quickly reconsider the 'strategic partnership' with Azerbaijan in the field of energy" and called "for the suspension of all imports of oil and gas from Azerbaijan to the EU in the event of military aggression against Armenian territorial integrity or significant hybrid attacks against Armenia’s constitutional order and democratic institutions."

The lawmakers called for suspending "the negotiations for a renewed partnership agreement until Azerbaijan has demonstrated its genuine readiness to respect the rights and security concerns of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh." They also suggested that the EU should consider "suspending the visa facilitation agreement with Azerbaijan" due to "unacceptable any comments and threats addressed to MEPs by the Azerbaijani authorities."

The legislators called "for the EU and its Member States to adopt targeted sanctions against the individuals in the Azerbaijani Government responsible for multiple ceasefire violations and violations of human rights in Nagorno-Karabakh."

The European Parliament also emphasized the need "to immediately offer all necessary assistance to Armenia to deal with the influx of refugees."

Nagorno-Karabakh situation

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced the start of a military operation. Yerevan, in turn, described what was happening as "an act of large-scale aggression." Russia called on the parties to end the bloodshed and return to efforts to resolve the issue diplomatically. On September 20, a ceasefire agreement was reached through the mediation of Russia’s peacekeeping mission. Azerbaijani officials and representatives of Karabakh Armenians met in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh on September 21 to discuss reintegration issues.

President of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh Samvel Shahramanyan signed a decree on September 28 to dissolve the unrecognized state from January 1, 2024. Its people were urged to consider the terms of reintegration in Azerbaijan, which were offered by Baku, and stay put if they choose to do so.

According to Yerevan, a total of 100,520 internally displaced persons have relocated to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, whose population stood at about 120,000 until recently.