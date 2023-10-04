No comments from UN on US’ handover of Iranian munitions to Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, October 4. /TASS/. UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric refrained from commenting on the US’ shipment of ammunition, confiscated from Iran, to Ukraine.

He was asked if there is any legal basis within the UN that makes it possible to hand over confiscated weapons to a third side.

"I have no basis on which to give you an answer to that question," he said.

Previously, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that, on October 2, Kiev received 1.1 million 7.62-caliber rounds from Washington. These rounds were allegedly confiscated from a ship, sent by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) to Yemen.

Previously, CNN reported citing sources in the US government about US’ plans to ship thousands of weapons and munitions, previously confiscated from Iran, to Ukraine. The Biden Administration has reportedly been contemplating how to legally ship weapons from CENTCOM’s warehouses in the Middle East to Ukraine for months, CNN notes, pointing out that, under UN requirements, confiscated weapons must be either destroyed or put to storage.