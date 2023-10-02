Armenian, Iranian officials discuss situation in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, October 2. /TASS/. Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan discussed with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian issues related to security in the South Caucasus region, the press service of the Armenian Security Council reported.

"On October 2, during a working visit to Iran, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. The parties discussed issues related to security in the region and emphasized the necessity and importance of respecting the territorial integrity of the countries of the region," the report says.

The release noted that the sides touched upon bilateral cooperation in different spheres and emphasized economic partnership.