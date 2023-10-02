US presumes Putin not to attend APEC summit in San Francisco

WASHINGTON, October 2. /TASS/. The US presumes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to attend the upcoming summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in San Francisco, California this November, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said at a regular briefing.

"He is not going to be in San Francisco in November. I think we can all be pretty clear about that," the diplomat said speaking about the Russian leader.

"We said we recognize our obligations as the host of APEC. But we are going to honor our sanctions rules and regulations and making invitations, I've been asked about that in the context of other individuals. I would also say I would be highly surprised if Vladimir Putin <...> wanted to show up at a meeting in San Francisco," Miller noted.