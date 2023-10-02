Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders' meeting in Granada may boost peace agenda — Aliyev

BAKU, October 2. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Spanish city of Granada may give impetus to the development of the peace agenda in the region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said while receiving the spiritual head of the Anglican Church, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the website of the Azerbaijani head of state reports.

"President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the upcoming meeting in Granada would give an impetus to development of the peace agenda in the region," the message says.

Aliyev emphasized that "historical opportunities had emerged for forging ahead with the peace agenda in the region."

Referring to the situation in Karabakh, he said that after the cessation of anti-terrorist activities, the central government of Azerbaijan provided large-scale humanitarian aid to the Armenian population. He noted that the Presidential Administration made a statement addressed to the general public on ensuring the rights and security of the Armenian population in Karabakh.

In turn, the Archbishop of Canterbury expressed readiness to share his experience of confidence building and ethnic reconciliation in the post-conflict period

Earlier, Armenian sources reported that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev may hold a meeting in October in Granada within the framework of the European Political Community summit.