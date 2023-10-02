Forecast for Belarus GDP growth in 2024 set at 3.8% — decree

MINSK, October 2. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko authorized the anticipated parameters for the country's development for 2024 by his decree, with GDP growth of 3.8% and inflation of below 6%.

"The main goal of next year's economic policy will be to ensure the economy's sustainability and to improve people's well-being. The increase in GDP is expected to be 3.8% as a result of large-scale investment and production programs, the selling of Belarusian products on global markets, and the expansion of domestic demand," the statement said.

The document stressed the continuation of the price-control policy. "For this purpose, the National Bank and the government are setting a target to limit inflation to a level below 6%," the document said.