MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia could force the Kiev regime to capitulate by gradually dialing up the military pressure on Ukraine rather than engaging in active combat operations, said Scott Ritter, a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and United Nations weapons inspector.

"It might be in the interests of Russia not to put the pedal to the metal on the military side, losing tens of thousands of men that you don’t wanna lose, [but] rather just continue to gradually put the pressure on Ukraine - not to freeze the conflict, but to keep putting the pressure on them militarily, trying to provoke a political collapse [of the Kiev regime]," Ritter told blogger Cyrus Janssen on YouTube on Sunday.

"That could extend the timeline militarily, but this war isn’t gonna drag on forever," Ritter said.

According to him, militarily, the Ukrainian army has already been destroyed.