Bomb disposal experts carry out controlled explosion near Interior Ministry in Ankara

ANKARA, October 1./TASS/. Turkish bomb disposal experts have carried out a controlled explosion of a suspicious package in the area of the first blast near the Interior Ministry building in Ankara.

Specialist are examining the site, looking for suspicions objects which may contain bombs, A haber TV channel reports. At the current stage, bomb technicians will be detonating any suspicious object in the area of the incident. They are also examining the car in which the terrorists arrived at the Interior Ministry building, a white commercial vehicle. Its windows have been smashed and there are boxes in the luggage compartment.

The police are jamming all radio signals in the area to rule out the risk of a remote detonation of a bomb if it is inside the car. Some of the items inside it have already been destroyed by controlled explosions.