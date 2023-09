MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. An infrastructure facility has suffered damage in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region, the regional military administration said.

Last night, air raid sirens went off in the Vinnitsa, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy, Khmelnitsky and Cherkasy regions.

Explosions were reported in the Vinnitsa and Cherkasy regions.