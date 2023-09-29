Representatives of Azerbaijani authorities, Karabakh Armenians holding meeting in Yevlakh

BAKU, September 29. /TASS/. Another, the third, meeting between representatives of Azerbaijan’s central authorities and Nagorno-Karabakh’s Armenian population is being held in the city of Yevlakh, the APA news agency reported on Friday.

According to the agency, Azerbaijan is represented by Ramin Mamedov who is responsible for relations with Armenian residents.

The first such meeting was held in Yevlakh on September 21, the second one - in Khojaly on September 25.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Russia called on the conflicting sides to prevent civilian casualties and return to a diplomatic solution. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement had been reached in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent to suspend the anti-terrorist operation in Nagorno-Karabakh.