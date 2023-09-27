Baku says its anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh leaves 192 servicemen dead

BAKU, September 27. /TASS/. As many as 192 Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and another 511 soldiers sustained wounds in the country’s anti-terrorism clampdown in Nagorno-Karabakh, the republic's Health Ministry reported.

"The local anti-terrorism operation left 192 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan killed," the Health Ministry said in a statement. According to health officials, out of those killed, 180 were Defense Ministry officers, and the other 12 Interior Ministry troops.

Also, one civilian was killed and one more was wounded in the crackdown, Azerbaijani health officials said. Eleven more bodies have yet to be identified, they added.

In turn, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry published a list of servicemen who were killed in the anti-terrorism operation on September 19-20.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the disputed region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

Russia called on the conflicting sides to prevent civilian casualties, stop the bloodshed, and go back to diplomacy. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that an agreement mediated by the Russian peacekeepers was reached to suspend the anti-terrorist crackdown in Karabakh.