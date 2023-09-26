Armenian opposition cancels rally planned for Tuesday

YEREVAN, September 26. /TASS/. Armenia’s National Committee, an opposition organization, said it was cancelling a rally that was scheduled to happen in the country’s capital at 7 p.m., in order to focus on providing assistance to refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Like many of our compatriots, the National Committee and its supporters have joined the work to overcome the humanitarian catastrophe related to the exodus of refugees from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh - TASS) to the best of their abilities. Given the abovementioned, the rally that was scheduled to take place at Republic Square at 7 p.m. today is postponed. The day and time for the rally are to be announced at a later time," the committee said on Telegram.

Tensions reignited in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. Baku announced it was starting "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan said there were no Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and described the situation as "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital gathered outside the Armenian cabinet building for a protest, putting blame for what is happening on the country’s leadership including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Russia called on the sides of the conflict to halt the bloodshed and return to diplomacy. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry an agreement had been reached, with the help of the Russian peacekeeping force, to suspend the anti-terrorist operation in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from 12:00 p.m. Moscow time. Representatives of Azerbaijan and the Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh held a meeting in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh on September 21 to discuss the issues of the region’s reintegration in Azerbaijan.