No prospects for resolving Ukrainian crisis so far — top Russian security official

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. There are still no prospects for the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said at the Russian-Egyptian consultations in Cairo.

He pointed out that Russia supports the position of Egypt and a number of other African countries on mediation in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. However, according to Patrushev, "as of today, the prospects for such a solution are not visible." "Ukraine will not be allowed to go for a peace agreement and will continue to be used as a tool against Russia," Rossiyskaya Gazeta quoted the official as saying.

At the same time, he thanked his Egyptian partners for their balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis. "We welcome Cairo's refusal to supply arms to the Kiev regime. At the same time, we understand that such a decision was taken despite serious pressure from the Americans and Europeans," Patrushev said.