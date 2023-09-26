No plans to use ATACMS missiles for launching attacks inside Russia, Kiev official claims

MADRID, September 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces will not use US-provided Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to carry out attacks on targets inside Russia, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov claimed.

"We would very much like to have them (ATACMS missiles - TASS)," he said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC.

According to Danilov, ATACMS missiles will "be used solely to defend" Ukraine’s territory. "We will not use them inside Russia; we have agreements on the matter with our partners," the official added.

NBC News reported on September 22, citing sources, that US President Joe Biden had told his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, during the latter’s visit to Washington that the United States would provide Kiev with a small number of ATACMS missiles. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said later at a briefing that the Biden administration did not rule out sending ATACMS to Ukraine in the future.