Baku assures Moscow probe into Russian peacekeepers’ death yields results — MFA

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov assured his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at their meeting on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly that the investigation into Russian peacekeepers’ death is bringing about results and that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Azerbaijani delegation has once again apologized to Russia for the tragic death of servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh on September 20, assuring the Russian side that a very meticulous investigation is underway, and it is already yielding results, and that all the perpetrators will face the punishment they deserve," the ministry said.

The ministry pointed out that the two top diplomats touched upon the regional situation with a focus on humanitarian aspects, as well as some pressing international issues.

On September 20, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a vehicle carrying Russian peacekeepers came under shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh when returning from an observation post. All the servicemen in the vehicle were killed.

In a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev apologized and offered deep condolences over the tragic deaths of servicemen from the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh. He emphasized that a most thorough investigation into the incident would be conducted.