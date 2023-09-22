Palestinian top diplomat to visit Moscow soon — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki plans to pay a working visit to Moscow in the near future, so the parties are discussing dates, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"The visit will take place indeed. We have agreed with the Russian Foreign Ministry that he should come to Moscow at the end of this month, but this will be further discussed after [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov comes back from New York," the diplomat said in response to a corresponding question.

According to the ambassador, during this visit the Palestinian side plans to address bilateral relations, the situation inside Palestine and beyond, and the revival of the Quartet on the Middle East (Russia, the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union).

Nofal added that the Palestinian delegation, which includes al-Maliki, is currently taking an active part in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"We always value Russia’s position both at the United Nations and in bilateral relations," the ambassador said in conclusion.