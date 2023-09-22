Palestinian-Israeli conflict threatens to turn into religious war — Palestinian ambassador

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The conflict between Palestine and Israel is very dangerous as it may boil over into a religious war, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Friday.

"We think that the situation around Palestine is more dangerous than that around Ukraine, because if the international community does nothing to stop Israel’s policy, if it doesn’t insist on the two-state principle, it threatens to morph into a religious war. And no one is prepared for that. As the Palestinian President [Mahmoud Abbas] said at the United Nations General Assembly, once a religious war is unleashed, no one will be able to stop it," he said.

According to the Palestinian diplomat, such a scenario would be perilous not only for the Palestinians and the Israelis, but also for the entire world. The current situation around Palestine is extremely tense, he stressed. "And we think that it is high time for the United Nations to call a peace conference on the Middle East so that it could help establish lasting peace in the region," he added.

Addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas called for organizing a peace conference on the Middle East involving all parties concerned to settle the Palestinian problem on the basis of UN resolutions.