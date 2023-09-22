Bangladeshi foreign minister calls country’s relations with Russia 'very strong'

UN, September 22. /TASS/. The relations between Bangladesh and Russia are "very strong," with countries expanding commercial activities, the country’s Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen told TASS.

"We have very strong relations," he said when asked a respective question. "We are involved in commercial activities with Russia," the minister noted.

Bangladesh is "very satisfied" with the fact that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited the country earlier in September, he stressed. When asked about a return visit, Foreign MInister said that "it is possible," adding that he has never visited Russia.