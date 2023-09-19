UN chief describes world's movement towards multipolarity as positive

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has described the world's movement towards multipolarity as positive.

"Our world is becoming unhinged. Geopolitical tensions are rising. Global challenges are mounting. And we seem incapable of coming together to respond," Guterres said at the opening of the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, noting the existence of a number of "existential threats."

"For much of the Cold War, international relations were largely seen through the prism of two superpowers. Then came a short period of unipolarity," the UN chief continued. "Now we are rapidly moving towards a multipolar world," Guterres pointed out.

However, according him, "this is, in many ways, positive." "It brings new opportunities for justice and balance in international relations," the UN chief said. "But multipolarity alone cannot guarantee peace," Guterres emphasized.