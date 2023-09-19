Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh see many ceasefire violations from Azerbaijan

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh has recorded numerous ceasefire violations from the Azerbaijani side, the Russian Defense Ministry has said in a news bulletin covering the activity of Russian peacekeepers in the area of the conflict.

"Since 12:00 p.m. of September 19, 2023, the Russian peacekeeping contingent has recorded numerous ceasefire violations from the Azerbaijani side along the entire line of engagement," the Defense Ministry said.

Russian peacekeepers have arranged for the evacuation of civilians from Nagorno-Karabakh’s most endangered areas and medical assistance to those injured.

During the day, 469 people, including 185 children, were evacuated to the garrison of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. The special purpose medical squad provided assistance to nine wounded civilians, including four children.

"The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent calls on the parties to the conflict to immediately cease fire, take measures to de-escalate the situation and continue the negotiation process," the news bulletin says.