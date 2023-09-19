High-level UN General Assembly week opens in New York

UNITED NATIONS, September 19. /TASS/. The high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly opens in New York. This event traditionally brings together world leaders, including heads of state, prime ministers, foreign ministers, and members of international organizations. The high-level week will be held on September 19-23 and September 26.

A high-level week is being held without sanitary limitations for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, participants are obliged to speak in person at all events, video messages are not permitted.

The high-level week will begin with addresses by President of the 78th session of the General Assembly Dennis Francis and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as part of the general political debates that will form the core content of the event. Then, as is customary, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will speak. US President Joe Biden will be the only P5 (permanent members of the UN Security Council) leader to attend the General Assembly this year. The leaders of the United Kingdom, China, Russia, and France have no plans to visit New York this year.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is scheduled to speak on September 19.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov leads the Russian delegation at the high-level week. His address is scheduled for September 23. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the minister intends to hold approximately 20 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly session.