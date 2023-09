MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. An explosion was heard in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, according to Obschestvvennoe publication.

An air raid alarm was earlier issued in the Odessa region.

Explosions were also heard in Ukraine's Kharkov region, according to Zerkalo Nedeli. An air raid alarm was also issued earlier in the region, as well as in the Cherkasy region.