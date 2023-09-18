Zelensky arrives in US for UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky arrived in the United States to attend the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, where he also plans to meet with the leaders of the United States and a number of other countries.

"The next few days will be important and busy," Zelensky wrote in his Telegram channel, noting that significant bilateral meetings are planned.

According to him, talks are planned in Washington with the President of the United States Joe Biden, the Congress leaders, the military leadership, as well as representatives of the US business, journalists, and the community.

Zelensky is also scheduled to meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.