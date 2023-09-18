Top Hungarian diplomat advises EU colleagues to meet with Lavrov on sidelines of UNGA

BUDAPEST, September 18. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has advised his European colleagues to use the UN General Assembly in New York to meet with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

Szijjarto, who has already arrived in the United States, intends to meet with Lavrov in the second half of this week. He called on EU politicians to "show wisdom" and use the General Assembly as a platform for dialogue "between opposing sides." "Of course, I myself will meet with my colleague, the Russian foreign minister," Szijjarto said, specifying that such a meeting is planned "in the second half of the week." "I think it would be right for as many of my Western European colleagues as possible to do the same," the foreign minister added in a video message on his Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities).

On September 15, Szijjarto announced his trip to New York for a General Assembly session and his upcoming meeting with Lavrov, noting that it was necessary to keep channels of communication open with Moscow, including to discuss ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.